Syrian government forces recapture 600 square km of territory in Idlib campaign

Syrian government forces have recaptured more than 600 square kilometers of territory so far in a campaign to seize control of the last rebel strongholds of Idlib and the Aleppo countryside, a statement from Syria's armed forces said on Sunday.

Syria's armed forces have taken control of dozens of towns and villages in recent days as part of the campaign, the statement said.

