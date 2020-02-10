India taking all preventive measures against coronavirus, 1,118 flights screened till now: Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday said that the Centre is taking full-fledged preventive measures with respect to the coronavirus outbreak. "India is taking all preventive measures. We are monitoring and reviewing the situation daily. Till now 1,118 flights have been screened," Harsh Vardhan said in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China's Wuhan city in late December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. On Sunday, the new coronavirus even surpassed the fatalities caused by the SARS epidemic in 2003 with 904 deaths.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared a global health emergency in the wake of the outbreak. (ANI)

