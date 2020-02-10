New York sues Trump administration over traveler programs

New York on Monday sued the Trump administration over a new policy barring thousands of New Yorkers from enrolling in programs that help travelers speed through airport security lines and borders, following through on a threat arising from an immigration policy dispute.

In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, New York said the ban violates the U.S. Constitution's guarantee of equal protection, guarantee of equal sovereignty among the states, and prohibition on coercive federal action.

