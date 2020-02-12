Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Mexico says number of migrants in "Remain in Mexico" program drops sharply

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 20:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 20:05 IST
UPDATE 1-Mexico says number of migrants in "Remain in Mexico" program drops sharply
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@889Noticias)

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday that the number of migrants awaiting the outcome of their U.S. immigration cases in Mexico has fallen from 50,000 to about 2,500.

Since January 2019, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has sent migrants, many from Central America and Cuba, to Mexico under a policy known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). The policy has been a key element of Trump's push to curb waves of migrants seeking asylum in the United States. Speaking to a news conference, Ebrard said he expected the number of migrants in the "Remain in Mexico" program to remain around current levels.

The number of migrant crossings at the shared border between the United States and Mexico has declined by about 75%, Ebrard added, without specifying a timeframe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru FC rout Paro FC of Bhutan 9-1, to face Maziya of Maldives in AFC Cup play-off round

Semboi Haokip and Deshorn Brown scored a hat-trick each as Indian Super League champions Bengaluru FC crushed Paro FC of Bhutan 9-1 in the second leg match to win 10-1 on aggregate and reach the final stage of the qualifying round of the AF...

Singing national anthem mandatory in Maharashtra colleges from Feb 19

Singing the national anthem will be made compulsory in all colleges of Maharashtra from February 19, cabinet minister Uday Samant said on Wednesday. The state government will issue a notification asking colleges to begin their work with the...

Delhi court allows police to take Sharjeel Imam's voice sample

A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed police to take voice sample of activist Sharjeel Imam, arrested on sedition charges, for comparing it with that in a video clip in which he is purportedly making a hate speech and targeting the government....

INTERVIEW-Germany's Kramp-Karrenbauer steps up CDU succession planning

Germanys Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer will meet contenders to replace her as Christian Democrat CDU leader next week, she told Reuters on Wednesday, forging ahead with the succession process after senior party figures pressed for a swift deci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020