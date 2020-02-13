Centre must speed up investments, restore internet and fulfill all promises, Business community in Kashmir tells envoys

The 25-member delegation of foreign diplomats, who are in Jammu and Kashmir held extensive discussions with the prominent business community and political leaders in Srinagar. The business community told envoys that they suffered losses due to abrogation of Article 370 followed by restrictions and at the same time they also said they are hopeful that promises of fast pace development by the centre would be fulfilled.

Some members of the business community told envoys that they want the government to bring pace in investments in the region. Representatives of apple growers informed envoys about how neighbouring country is trying to sabotage their businesses.

The business delegation also told envoys that restoration of peace in Jammu and Kashmir is key to fast-paced development. The business delegation included entrepreneurs from Valley and other parts of Kashmir. The 15 members who exchanged views with envoys are -- Amit Amla, Roop Kr Pandita, Shahala Sheikh, Tariq Tramboo, Mohd Asshraf, Altaf Hussain Mir, Surjit Singh, Mohd Sultan, Tabish Habib, Mudassir Panzara, Qaiser Mohiuddin, Gh Rasool Mir, Faizan Pervez, Vishal Sharma, Irfan Ganjoo.

Envoys also met more than 100 members of civil society from across the section of Kashmir including engineers, doctors, lawyers, students. Civil society members told envoys that internet blockage continues to remain an obstacle in the restoration of full normalcy and they believe that full Internet should be restored. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.