Left Menu
Development News Edition

HRD Minister meets Canada Parliamentary delegation in Delhi

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday met Parliamentary delegation from Canada in New Delhi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 22:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 22:11 IST
HRD Minister meets Canada Parliamentary delegation in Delhi
Visuals from the meeting. Photo courtesy: Twitter@DrRPNishank. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday met Parliamentary delegation from Canada in New Delhi. In the meeting, he said that India is an ideal education destination where students from foreign countries can come to study niche courses like Yoga and Ayurveda, along with other disciplines in some of the best institutions in the country.

The Parliamentary delegation from Canada was led by the Speaker of the Senate George J Furey. Nishank also spoke about the upcoming New Education Policy and how it is poised to make education in India more accessible, inclusive and high quality.

He also discussed how relations between India and Canada can be strengthened further in the field of education. "Pokhriyal also explained in detail the initiatives taken by the Ministry of HRD for internationalization of Higher Education, such as Study in India, Global Initiative for Academic Network (GIAN) and Scheme for Promotion of Academic Research Collaboration (SPARC). He highlighted that Canada is one of the 28 countries participating in SPARC, with more 19 joint research proposals underways between Indian and Canadian Institutions," an official release said.

"Under GIAN, nearly 90 faculty members from Canadian institutions have come to teach courses in Indian institutions Shri Pokhriyal invited students from Canada to study in the fields of Yoga, Ayurveda, Hindi, Sanskrit, and other Indian languages and Indian philosophy along with science and technology in various Indian educational institutions," it read. The minister spoke about the work being done by Shastri Indo-Canadian Institute (SICI), a bi-national organization created by a joint announcement of Government of India and Government of Canada in 1968, towards promoting academic exchange between the two countries.

"We should strive to develop a system whereby the top Canadian companies and Indian companies provide an opportunity to internship students in their respective countries. Many multinational companies are doing excellent work in both India-Canada locations," he said. Pokhriyal also appealed that there is a need to promote collaborative research with Indian establishments in Canada, as it is doing excellent work in the fields of nanotechnology, green energy, ecology, medicine, etc.

"We should make special efforts to the enhance exchange of students between the two countries," he said. The minister hoped that the meeting will effectively help in developing strategies to promote balanced international mobility of students and faculty between higher education institutions between India and Canada. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa arrives on 4-day visit to India

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa arrived here on Thursday on a four-day visit to India. Minister for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya received him at the airport. The Portuguese President is accompanied by Minister of State and Foreig...

UPDATE 2-Iran says it will strike U.S. and Israel if they make the 'slightest error'

Iran is ready to strike the United States and Israel if they give it any reason to do so, the head of the elite Revolutionary Guards said in a live broadcast on state television on Thursday.If you make the slightest error, we will hit both ...

BRIEF-U.S. Files Superseding Indictment Of Huawei, Includes New Racketeering Conspiracy Count- FT

Feb 13 Reuters - U.S. HAS FILED A SUPERSEDING INDICTMENT OF HUAWEI, INCLUDES NEW RACKETEERING CONSPIRACY COUNT - FT REPORTER ON TWITTER Source httpbit.ly39BxLQx Further company coverage...

Kenyan national found dead in hotel room in Mumbai

A 39-year-old Kenyan national, who had came to Mumbai with a karate team, was found dead inhis hotel room in suburban Mulund, police said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Cyrus Omondy, whohad came to the city with childrens ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020