Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian Jehovah's Witness adherent was tortured in custody, says lawyer

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 20:26 IST
Russian Jehovah's Witness adherent was tortured in custody, says lawyer
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Russian law enforcement officers in Siberia detained an adherent of the Jehovah's Witnesses late one evening this week and drove him to a secluded area where they beat him violently and threatened him, his lawyer said on Friday. Russia labeled the Jehovah's Witnesses an extremist organization in 2017 and ordered it to disband. Since then a crackdown has seen dozens of adherents detained and hundreds hit with criminal charges.

Law enforcement officers in the city of Chita, six time zones east of Moscow, put a bag over Vadim Kutsenko's head, drove him to a wooded area where they beat his head and legs, put him in a chokehold and used a taser on him, lawyer Artur Ganin said. The National Guard and police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The alleged incident occurred on Monday after police searched nearly 40 homes of Jehavoh's Witnesses including that of Kutsenko whom they detained and then released after questioning him. The officers, who were dressed in plain clothes, detained Kutsenko again later at his mother-in-law's house. They threatened him and told him to confess and to disclose information about other Jehovah's Witnesses, Ganin told Reuters.

After he refused to confess or divulge information, Kutsenko was taken to an investigator's office where the officers who detained him identified themselves as members of the Russian National Guard, Ganin said. Kutsenko, who is being held in police custody pending a court hearing, is suspected of helping to organize the Jehovah's Witnesses' activities in Chita.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Manifesto is for 5 years, not 5 months: Kamal Nath hits back at Scindia

Congress manifesto for Madhya Pradesh is for five years which is not completed yet, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday reminded party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia after he made a remark on promises due to be fulfilled by the state governmen...

LIC Housing Finance identifies 14 projs for alternative investment fund

Mortgage lender LIC Housing Finance on Friday said it has identified 14 projects to be referred to the alternative investment fund AIF, set up by the government for last-mile funding, a top company official said. The housing finance company...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. core retail sales flat; industrial production falls

U.S. consumer spending appears to have slowed further in January, with sales at clothing stores declining by the most since 2009, which could raise concerns about the economys ability to continue expanding at a moderate pace. The economys o...

Giriraj Singh helps family of deceased Hindu woman to perform her last rites as per Hindu rituals

Union Minister Giriraj Singh helped the members of a deceased womans family to perform her last rites as per Hindu rituals. The Bajrang Dal workers came to know about a man, who was taking his mothers body for burial as per Christian funera...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020