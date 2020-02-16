President Kovind to visit Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu tomorrow

President Ram Nath Kovind will on Monday laid the foundation stone and inaugurate various developmental projects in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

According to the press note, during his two-day visit, he will also inaugurate the Jampore Sea Front Road from Moti Daman Jetty to Jampore Beach and an Ayushman Bharat Wellness Centre in Daman. (ANI)

