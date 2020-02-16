3 Kashmiri students arrested for raising anti-India slogans released

Three Kashmiri engineering students, arrested on sedition charges, were released after the execution of a bond under Section 169 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure), police said on Sunday.

Three Kashmiri students of KLE Institute of Technology here were arrested on sedition charges for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans and posting a video of it on a messaging platform, according to the police.

Section 169 of the CrPc is involved when the investigating officer is of the view that there was not sufficient evidence to produce an accused before a court for remand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.