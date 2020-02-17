Left Menu
Delhi court issues notice to ED, CBI on Karti Chidambaram's plea seeking permission to travel abroad

A special Delhi court on Monday issued notices to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Karti Chidambaram application, who is co-accused in Aircel Maxis case along with his father P Chidambaram and others.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A special Delhi court on Monday issued notices to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Karti Chidambaram application, who is co-accused in Aircel Maxis case along with his father P Chidambaram and others. Earlier, Karti Chidambaram through his lawyers Arshdeep Khurana and Akshat Gupta had sought permission to travel to the United Kingdom and France between February 17 to March 1.

The trial court while granting anticipatory bail to him had imposed certain conditions. One of the conditions for the grant of bail was that the accused shall not leave the country without the prior permission of this Court. Karti's lawyers apprised the trial court that the Supreme Court has already granted permission to him to travel abroad in the INX media case.

After Karti Chidambaram lawyers' submissions, Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sought response of both investigation agencies which are represented by Senior Advocate Sonia Mathur today. Former Union Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram are currently on anticipatory bail in the Aircel Maxis matter.

The case, which is being probed by the CBI and ED, relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal. The FIPB approval was allegedly granted in 2006 when Chidambaram was the Union finance minister. (ANI)

