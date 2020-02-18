Delhi court grants bail to Manish Sisodia's ex-OSD in bribery case
A Delhi Court on Tuesday granted bail to Gopal Krishna Madhav, ex-Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in connection with a corruption case.
Earlier this month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Gopal Krishna Madhav, a Delhi and Andaman Nicobar Island Civil Services (DANICS) officer. He was allegedly caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.
The bail plea moved by advocates SS Pandey and Shashank Singh stated that the accused has been falsely implicated in the case and there is no prima facie evidence to even connect the accused with any such charge. (ANI)
