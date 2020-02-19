Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC grants 4 weeks to CBI to file status report on pending coal scam cases

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted four weeks' time to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a status report on pending coal scam cases and progress into the probe relating to charges of abuse of official position by former CBI chief Ranjit Sinha, who allegedly tried to scuttle the probe in this regard.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 18:23 IST
SC grants 4 weeks to CBI to file status report on pending coal scam cases
The Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted four weeks' time to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a status report on pending coal scam cases and progress into the probe relating to charges of abuse of official position by former CBI chief Ranjit Sinha, who allegedly tried to scuttle the probe in this regard. A Bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justice Deepak Gupta granted time to the CBI after the agency sought four weeks to file a status report in the matter.

The top court had earlier constituted an SIT, headed by former CBI special director ML Sharma, to look into the prima facie allegations against Sinha for trying to influence the probe in coal scam cases. Besides dealing with the SIT issue, the bench also dealt with other matters related to the case, including the status reports filed earlier by the CBI and the ED.

The court has been perusing various status report filed by ED and CBI with regard to the investigation of the coal scam cases and their stages of the trial. The top court was earlier informed that the SIT headed by Sharma had held that the former CBI chief's alleged meetings with some high-profile accused in the coal scam prima facie indicated that there was an attempt to influence the probe.

The apex court had on December 7, 2015, ordered the handing over of the original visitors' diary of the official residence of Sinha to Sharma-led SIT. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Bono the only new face as Ireland unchanged for England clash

A vist by U2 singer Bono to Irelands training camp was the only major adjustment to coach Andy Farrells preparations as he named an unchanged starting line-up for Sundays Six Nations trip to face England at Twickenham.Ireland, who failed to...

Exhibition on India's ancient food begins at National Museum

An exhibition on Indias ancient food going back to more than 5,000 years kick-started at the National Museum here on Wednesday. Historical Gastronomica-The Indus Dining Experience will conclude on February 25, according to an official state...

Nritya Gopal Das elected president, Champat Rai general secretary of Ram Mandir Trust

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was elected president and Champat Rai general secretary of the Ram Temple trust at its first meeting here on Wednesday. The meeting, held at the residence of senior lawyer K Parasaran, also elected Prime Minister Nar...

Coronavirus: Govt panel recommends ban on export of 12 drug formulations, ingredients

A government committee formed to monitor supply of raw materials for drugs from China has recommended restrictions on exports of 12 active pharmaceutical ingredients APIs and formulations in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, according t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020