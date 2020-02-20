Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-How the next EU budget will tackle climate change

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 04:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 04:30 IST
FACTBOX-How the next EU budget will tackle climate change

EU leaders meet in Brussels on Thursday to haggle over the bloc's next seven-year budget, a hole of up to 80 billion euros ($86.3 billion) created by Brexit, and the need to finance initiatives including the 1 trillion euro European Green Deal. Here are the key climate change elements of the 2021-27 budget proposal that European Council President Charles Michel has put on the table as a starting point for the 27 leaders:

25% OF SPENDING FOR CLIMATE Michel wants at least a quarter of 2021-27 spending to further climate goals, including the ultimate ambition to make the EU "climate neutral" by 2050. That would equate to 274 billion of his proposed total budget of 1.095 trillion euros - an increase from the 2014-20 budget, in which 20% of spending was earmarked for climate.

Michel also wants all EU spending to be consistent with the Paris Agreement goals which aim to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels this century. PRESSURE ON POLAND

Michel's proposal sets aside 7.5 billion euros for a "Just Transition Fund" to help emissions-intensive regions and sectors shift away from fossil fuels. But this comes with a caveat: member states that have not signed up to a national objective of climate neutrality by 2050 will only get half of their share. This is aimed at Poland, the only member state that refused to commit to the 2050 climate neutrality goal at an EU summit in December but which had been set to get 2 billion euros of the 7.5 billion on offer, making it by far the biggest beneficiary.

AGRICULTURE Agriculture spending would become greener as Michel wants 40% of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) budget to be dedicated to climate action. The CAP would make up nearly a third of the total 2021-27 budget under Michel's proposal.

To deliver this, the EU will launch a "new environmental architecture" for farming subsidies, while rural development projects with a climate angle will get access to a higher co-financing rate from the bloc. CARBON TRADING, PLASTICS TAX

Michel wants the EU budget to be part-funded by a tax on plastic waste and funds from the EU carbon market. The tax on plastics would be 0.8 euro per kilogram of non-recycled plastic packaging waste, while a chunk of revenue from the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) would be redirected to EU coffers. ETS revenues currently go to European countries, which together received 14.5 billion euros from selling EU carbon permits last year.

EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK The subscribed capital of the EIB would increase by 100 billion euros, helping mobilise 500 billion euros of additional investment to meet climate targets and digitise its economy.

($1 = 0.9271 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

New coronavirus spreads more like flu than SARS -Chinese study

Scientists in China who studied nose and throat swabs from 18 patients infected with the new coronavirus say it behaves much more like influenza than other closely related viruses, suggesting it may spread even more easily than previously b...

Seventh Indian tests positive for coronavirus on quarantined cruise ship

One more Indian on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess quarantined off the coast of Japan was tested positive for novel coronavirus, the Indian Embassy in Tokyo said on Wednesday, adding that all seven Indian nationals infected with the ...

Jaishankar, German Foreign Minister discuss counter-terrorism, climate change, multilateralism

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, in Berlin and discussed a range of global and bilateral issues, including climate change, counter-terrorism, multilateralism, connectivity, besides sharing their...

Beilein officially resigns as Cavs coach, will stay in organization

John Beilein formally resigned as coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday after multiple days of speculation that he wouldnt be leading the team when play after the All-Star break commenced. The Cavaliers said Beilein will be reassign...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020