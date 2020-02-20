Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-UK to evacuate passengers from quarantined cruise ship in Japan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 13:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 13:06 IST
UPDATE 1-UK to evacuate passengers from quarantined cruise ship in Japan
Cruise ship Diamond Princess Image Credit: ANI

British passengers will be evacuated from a cruise ship that had been quarantined for two weeks off the coast of Japan after hundreds of people on board fell ill with the coronavirus.

The repatriated passengers face another 14-day quarantine upon arrival in the UK after being stranded on the ship at a port near Tokyo. The British-flagged Diamond Princess arrived in Yokohama on Feb 3. with about 3,700 people onboard after the virus was diagnosed in a man who disembarked last month in Hong Kong. Over 600 passengers have tested positive for the virus.

Britain's foreign minister, Dominic Raab, said that the flight will leave from Tokyo, and urged any other Britons who wanted to leave to get in touch. Raab urged "other British nationals still seeking to leave to contact us". He said: "We will continue to support British nationals who wish to stay in Japan."

The repatriated will be quarantined at accommodation at Arrowe Park Hospital, near Liverpool, in northern England on their return, according to the health ministry. There were more than 70 British passengers on the cruise liner when cases of the coronavirus strain known as Covid-19 started to emerge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone yields slip on economic, coronavirus worries

Eurozone bond yields edged lower early Thursday as concern about a eurozone economic slowdown and damage to Asian growth from Chinas coronavirus kept core yields near two-week lows.Worries about the euro zones economy after a string of weak...

Some victims of German shooting have Kurdish roots - Bild

Some of the victims of a suspected far-right shooting rampage in the German town of Hanau were of Kurdish descent, Bild daily reported on Thursday, without citing its sources.It said the nine victims of the shooting at shisha bars included ...

Prominent Taliban leader killed in Afghan forces operation in Badakhshan province

A prominent Taliban leader was killed during an operation by the Afghan security forces in the northeastern province of Badakhshan, The Khaama Press News Agency reported on Thursday, citing the countrys Defense Ministry. According to the ne...

Fearing infection, residents protest coronavirus evacuees landing in Ukraine

Residents in central Ukraine protested the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from Chinas Hubei province on Thursday, fearing they could be infected with the coronavirus despite authorities insisting there was no danger.Protesters from th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020