SC stays High Court order issuing NBWs against Karnataka DGP, IGP

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the non-bailable warrants issued against the state Director General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) by the Karnataka High Court.

SC stays High Court order issuing NBWs against Karnataka DGP, IGP
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the non-bailable warrants issued against the state Director General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) by the Karnataka High Court. A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde stayed the non-bailable warrants while hearing a plea filed by the Karnataka government.

Earlier today, the apex court had agreed to hear the matter today itself after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter before it. Tushar Mehta had pointed that Home Secretary has been asked by the High Court to execute the non-bailable warrants and said that this order is "unusual".

Karnataka High Court had earlier issued non-bailable warrants against the top cops in a case. (ANI)

