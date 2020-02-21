3 arrested in Shopian for links with Hizbul Mujahideen

Three people were arrested here on Friday during a cordon and search operation by police and security forces for links to proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. They have been identified as MS Bhat, ZA Padder, and BA Teli.

Police have also seized the incriminating materials including arms and ammunition. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

