Russian, Turkish defence ministers discuss stabilisation in Idlib
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has discussed the situation in Syria's Idlib with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar, Russian news agencies reported on Saturday.
"During the telephone conversation they discussed issues of stabilization of the situation in Idlib de-escalation zone," Interfax agency reported, citing a statement from the Defence Ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sergei Shoigu
- Hulusi Akar
- Russian
- Idlib
- Syria
- Interfax
