Russian, Turkish defence ministers discuss stabilisation in Idlib

  • Moscow
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 18:53 IST
  • Created: 22-02-2020 18:51 IST
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (file photo)

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has discussed the situation in Syria's Idlib with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar, Russian news agencies reported on Saturday.

"During the telephone conversation they discussed issues of stabilization of the situation in Idlib de-escalation zone," Interfax agency reported, citing a statement from the Defence Ministry.

