UP govt transfers 13 IAS officers

In a major reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday transferred 13 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and gave them new responsibilities. While Akhilesh Singh, District Magistrate (DM) of Shamli, has been made Saharanpur DM, Kannauj District Collector Ravindra Kumar has been posted as DM of Unnao.Similarly, Additional Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission and Additional Project Director of state AIDS Control Society Jasjit Kaur has been posted as the District Collector of Shamli.

Andhra Vamsi has been made DM Jhansi and Rupesh Kumar has been appointed the District Officer of Pratapgarh. Bhupendra S Chaudhary, Amit Singh Bansal, Rakesh Kumar Mishra and Alok Kumar Pandey have been made the District Magistrate Kushinagar, District Collector Banda, District Collector Kannauj and Special Secretary Medical Department, respectively.

Shiv Sahai Awasthi has been appointed as Special Secretary and Additional Commissioner Genium Sugarcane Development Department. On the other hand, Markandeya Shahi has been posted as Special Secretary of Medical Education Department, Anil Kumar Singh is now a Special Secretary of Home and Jail.

Hiralal has been made Additional Managing Director of National Health Mission, Lucknow. (ANI)

