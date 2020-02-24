Left Menu
Two arrested in possession with illegal arms in Murshidabad

Two persons were arrested in Murshidabad, West Bengal, on Sunday for illegal possession of arms.

The police team that conducted the raid. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Two persons were arrested in Murshidabad, West Bengal, on Sunday for illegal possession of arms. "We had received information about some people possessing illegal arms and, hence, on Sunday night a team launched a raid under the Officer-in-charge," Sandip Sen, Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), told ANI.

"Two persons were arrested along with five 7.65 mm improvised, three 7.62 improvised single-shot arms, one six-chamber arm and a 12 bore gun," he added. The arrested people have been identified as - Halim Sheikh and Baidulu Sheikh.

Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

