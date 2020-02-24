Two arrested in possession with illegal arms in Murshidabad
Two persons were arrested in Murshidabad, West Bengal, on Sunday for illegal possession of arms.
Two persons were arrested in Murshidabad, West Bengal, on Sunday for illegal possession of arms. "We had received information about some people possessing illegal arms and, hence, on Sunday night a team launched a raid under the Officer-in-charge," Sandip Sen, Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), told ANI.
"Two persons were arrested along with five 7.65 mm improvised, three 7.62 improvised single-shot arms, one six-chamber arm and a 12 bore gun," he added. The arrested people have been identified as - Halim Sheikh and Baidulu Sheikh.
Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)
