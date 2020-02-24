Police investigate injured German, 29, suspected of driving into carnival

German prosecutors and police are investigating a 29-year-old German man suspected of driving into a crowd at a carnival in the town of Volkmarsen and he is being treated by doctors due to injuries he suffered in the incident, they said in a statement.

They said they could not yet comment on the man's motive, adding that they were investigating all possibilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.