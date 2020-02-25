Left Menu
Development News Edition

New U.S. rule targeting poor immigrants sows fear, confusion, advocates say

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 02:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 01:28 IST
New U.S. rule targeting poor immigrants sows fear, confusion, advocates say
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Trump administration rolled out a new immigration policy on Monday that bars people deemed likely to require government benefits such as housing and food assistance from obtaining permanent residency in the United States.

Local and state officials overseeing public health and social services in New York said that some immigrants were disenrolling from certain food assistance programs and Medicare even if they might not be affected by the rule, which places new limits on eligibility for green cards. The city said it would be ramping up programs - like a hotline for immigrants and access to legal services - in an effort to counter misinformation about the rule's implementation.

"Why is the rule harmful? Because it is sowing confusion; it is creating fear," said Steven Banks, the commissioner of New York City's Department of Social Services. U.S. immigration law has long required officials to deny green cards to people likely to become a "public charge," but the term had been narrowly defined as being dependent on cash assistance or institutionalized at the government's expense.

The new rule broadens the definition to include anyone who would receive a much wider range of benefits and takes into account factors such as age, educational level, and English proficiency. Ken Cuccinelli, acting deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), said in a Fox News interview on Monday that the new regulation would help ensure immigrants do not burden U.S. taxpayers and "will be able to stand on their own two feet."

U.S. President Donald Trump has made cracking down on immigration a key platform of his presidency and has moved to restrict some forms of legal immigration while also trying to cut down on illegal border crossings. The new eligibility tests will be considered primarily for those in the United States on visas seeking to change their status, as well as those applying at U.S. consulates abroad for green cards.

Most immigrants seeking green cards are not eligible for public benefits. But advocates worry they will unnecessarily forgo programs they and their U.S. citizen children are entitled to such as the supplemental nutrition program for women, infants, and children known as WIC, which is not covered by the regulation. Rejecting challenges, the U.S. Supreme Court let the rule go forward nationwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

New U.S. rule targeting poor immigrants sows fear, confusion, advocates say

The Trump administration rolled out a new immigration policy on Monday that bars people deemed likely to require government benefits such as housing and food assistance from obtaining permanent residency in the United States.Local and state...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil slide; gold spikes as virus fears grip markets

Stocks across the globe were on track to fall by the most in two years on Monday and oil prices tumbled as a jump in coronavirus cases outside of China drove investors to the perceived safety of gold and government bonds on fears of the imp...

UPDATE 2-France will back Lebanon, including an IMF plan - Le Maire

France is looking at options to help Lebanon recover from its financial crisis, including an International Monetary Fund IMF programme if Beirut seeks one, a minister said on Monday. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire also told reporter...

Report: NFL reinstates LB Burfict for 2020 season

The NFL quietly reinstated linebacker Vontaze Burfict from suspension last month, NFL Networks Tom Pelissero reported Monday. Playing for the then-Oakland Raiders, Burfict was suspended for the final 12 games of the 2019 season after his he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020