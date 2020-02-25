Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-University of Texas tennis coach gets 6 months prison for admissions scam

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 02:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 02:26 IST
Ex-University of Texas tennis coach gets 6 months prison for admissions scam

The former men's tennis head coach of the University of Texas at Austin was sentenced on Monday to six months in prison after admitting he accepted $100,000 in bribes as part of a vast U.S. college admissions fraud scheme.

Michael Center, 55, is the second coach to be sentenced for his role in a high-profile college admissions scandal in which wealthy parents sought to help their children gain admission to universities through bribery and entrance exam cheating. U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns declined Center's request for a non-prison sentence, saying his conduct had impugned the public's confidence in the integrity of what should be a merit-based college admissions system.

"This is a case where society has an interest in punishment," Stearns said. Prosecutors had sought a shorter sentence for Center than he may have otherwise faced, citing his cooperation in the ongoing investigation, dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues."

That probe has since March has resulted in charges against 53 people in the case, including "Full House" actress Lori Loughlin, who is fighting the charges, and "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman, who was sentenced last year to 14 days in prison after pleading guilty. As part of his sentence, Center must also forfeit $60,000. In court, Center apologized for his conduct, saying he "will never do something like this again."

Center pleaded guilty in April to a conspiracy charge related to bribes that prosecutors said he took to help a wealthy father secure his son's admission at the school as a fake tennis recruit. The father was a client of California college admissions consultant William "Rick" Singer, who prosecutors say received $25 million from wealthy parents to bribe coaches and university administrators at elite schools on their behalf.

Singer pleaded guilty in March 2019 on the same day that authorities unveiled charges against Center and most of the other defendants, and is cooperating with the investigation. Prosecutors said Singer flew to Austin in 2015 and gave Center $60,000 in cash in exchange for designating his client's son as a tennis recruit, even though he had limited tennis experience.

Prosecutors said he accepted another $40,000 in bribes directed to the University of Texas tennis program as donations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Serie A matches to be played behind closed doors in coronavirus region

Serie A matches will be allowed to go ahead behind closed doors in the area of Italy affected by the coronavirus outbreak after the government agreed to a request from the countrys football federation FIGC, the ANSA news agency reported on ...

Coronavirus forces fan ban at Italian football games

Rome, Feb 25 AFP Upcoming matches in Italian Serie A and the Europa League will be played behind closed doors to combat the spread of coronavirus, the Italian sports minister announced on Monday evening. Following the demands of the sports ...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. wants Afghan president to postpone planned inauguration

The United States wants Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to defer his second-term inauguration over concerns it could inflame an election feud with his political rival and jeopardize U.S.-led peacemaking efforts, two sources familiar with the ...

Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe as her 'everything'

Kobe Bryant was remembered Monday as a man of passion, as a fierce competitor who turned his fire for basketball into a love for coaching children while putting his wife and their four daughters above all else. The Celebration of Life, held...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020