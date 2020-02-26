Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi violence: Security personnel conduct flag march in Babarpur area

Security personnel on Wednesday conducted a flag march in Babarpur in North-East Delhi after its nearby areas witnessed arson and stone-pelting.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 13:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 13:23 IST
Delhi violence: Security personnel conduct flag march in Babarpur area
Security personnel conducting flag-march in Babarpur area on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Security personnel on Wednesday conducted a flag march in Babarpur in North-East Delhi after its nearby areas witnessed arson and stone-pelting. All the security personnel were equipped with riot gears and batons during the march. Some of them were also seen with INSAS rifles.

The death toll in the violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in parts of North-East Delhi has risen to 20 on Wednesday, according to GTB hospital authorities. On Tuesday, the death toll was 13. Curfew was imposed last evening in violence-hit areas of the North-East district to bring the situation under control.

With sporadic incidents of violence being reported from the area, government sources have told ANI that the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has been given the charge of bringing normalcy in the capital. Sources also said that Doval will brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Cabinet about the prevailing situation.

Notably, the NSA last night had visited Jaffrabad, Seelampur and other parts of North-East Delhi where he held talks with leaders of different communities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Emergency CWC meeting held over violence in Delhi; there is conspiracy behind violence and tragic incidents: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi .

Emergency CWC meeting held over violence in Delhi there is a conspiracy behind violence and tragic incidents Congress chief Sonia Gandhi....

Conspiracy was witnessed during Delhi polls, BJP leaders gave hate speeches creating atmosphere of fear: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

A conspiracy was witnessed during Delhi polls, BJP leaders gave hate speeches creating an atmosphere of fear Congress chief Sonia Gandhi....

Delhi CM must be visible in affected areas and in constant communication with people: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Delhi CM must be visible in affected areas and in constant communication with people Congress chief Sonia Gandhi....

Worried Chinese turn to online doctor consultations amid coronavirus outbreak

Spooked by a sneeze or a cough, Chinese consumers are turning to online consultations in droves for advice about possible coronavirus symptoms - a boon for a fledgling industry that has struggled to win over customers.Due to the epidemic, h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020