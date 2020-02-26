Delhi violence: Security personnel conduct flag march in Babarpur area

Security personnel on Wednesday conducted a flag march in Babarpur in North-East Delhi after its nearby areas witnessed arson and stone-pelting. All the security personnel were equipped with riot gears and batons during the march. Some of them were also seen with INSAS rifles.

The death toll in the violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in parts of North-East Delhi has risen to 20 on Wednesday, according to GTB hospital authorities. On Tuesday, the death toll was 13. Curfew was imposed last evening in violence-hit areas of the North-East district to bring the situation under control.

With sporadic incidents of violence being reported from the area, government sources have told ANI that the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has been given the charge of bringing normalcy in the capital. Sources also said that Doval will brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Cabinet about the prevailing situation.

Notably, the NSA last night had visited Jaffrabad, Seelampur and other parts of North-East Delhi where he held talks with leaders of different communities. (ANI)

