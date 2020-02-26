Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC asks estranged wife of industrialist to look for house of her choice on rent in Mumbai

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 18:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 18:09 IST
SC asks estranged wife of industrialist to look for house of her choice on rent in Mumbai

The Supreme Court Wednesday asked Poonam Jaidev Shroff, socialite estranged wife of industrialist Jaidev Shroff, to search for a house of her "choice" in Mumbai in a week's time or it will direct the Bombay High Court registry to do the needful which will be binding on her. The top court, which had earlier asked her to locate a premises of her choice as her husband agreed to pay the rent till final disposal of their divorce plea by a family court at Bandra, got irked when told that so far no suitable premises has been found for her stay.

"Do you want a house of not? You look for a house and come back next week. There are all kind of people living in Mumbai and for all kind of people, there there are houses," a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said. "We will treat it as lack of bona fide on your part if you do not get a house. You select a house, he (her estranged husband) will pay the rent... Otherwise, we will ask the Registrar General of Bombay HC to select an architect who will find a house for you and you will have to be satisfied with that," said the bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing the woman in the high-profile matrimonial dispute, said instead of she being asked to look for a house on rent, the offer be monetised and she be paid Rs 25 lakh per month on account of rent, besides Rs 75 lakh annually for other expenses. Senior advocate A M Singhvi, representing the husband, opposed the plea and reiterated his offer that he would pay the rent.

The bench has now fixed the matter for hearing on March 6 and made clear that it would not hear parties at length. The bench had earlier ordered that "Poonam Jaidev Shroff will locate rented premises of her choice which shall be equivalent to the residence...Pali Hill, Bandra... for her residence...

"A M Singhvi, counsel appearing for appellant Jaidev Rajnikant Shroff, states that the appellant will pay the rent for the said premises. It is understood that this arrangement will at the moment continue till the disposal of the pending divorce petition." The counsel for the woman had then sought time till today to intimate the bench about her views on the offer.

Prior to this, the Bombay High court had permitted the woman to enter their "shared household", a bungalow at tony Pali Hill in Bandra. Singhvi had said that Shroff, the husband, had lodged an FIR against his wife for allegedly trying to administer drugs through orange juice with the help of a 'Bengali Baba' and even the charge sheet has been filed in that case.

The other side vehemently denied the allegations. Singhvi had said he had offered Rs 90 crore towards full and final settlement of the divorce dispute, but it was not agreed upon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Uttkarsh Dixit, Priyanka Thakran claim gold in contrasting styles

Uttkarsh Dixit and Priyanka Thakran took contrasting routes to win the men and womens recurve archery gold medals at the Khelo India University Games 2020 here on Wednesday. Uttkarsh from Punjabi University, Patiala confessed to being nervo...

Punjab will not share river water even if we have to sacrifice our lives: CM

In an apparent reference to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link SYL canal dispute with Haryana, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said his state will not share river water, even if we have to sacrifice our lives. Winding up the discussi...

Rupee rises by 20p to end at 71.65, extends gains for 2nd day

Extending gains for the second day, the rupee on Wednesday rose by 20 paise to settle at 71.65 against the US dollar in line with other Asian currencies, helped by lower crude oil prices. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local ...

Thomas Cook board approves Rs 150 cr buyback scheme

Thomas Cook India on Wednesday said its board has approved buyback of up to 26,086,956 fully paid up shares at a price of Rs 57.50 per share for a maximum aggregate amount of Rs 150 crore. The buyback price per share of Rs 57.50 is at a pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020