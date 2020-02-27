Left Menu
Development News Edition

Witnesses at London's Grenfell fire inquiry to be protected from prosecution -British AG

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 03:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 03:00 IST
Witnesses at London's Grenfell fire inquiry to be protected from prosecution -British AG

Witnesses at a public inquiry into the 2017 fire at Grenfell Tower in London which killed 72 people will be immune from prosecution over the evidence they give, Britain's attorney general said on Wednesday. As a result, people involved in putting combustible cladding on the tower as part of a redevelopment of the housing block will be able to give oral evidence to the inquiry without incriminating themselves.

"The undertaking I am providing to the Inquiry means it can continue to take evidence from witnesses who otherwise would likely refuse to answer questions," Attorney General Suella Braverman said in a statement. "These questions are important to finding out the truth about the circumstances of the fire. The undertaking will not jeopardise the police investigation or prospects of a future criminal prosecution."

The 23-storey tower, owned by the wealthy borough of Kensington and Chelsea, was destroyed in June 2017 in the worst fire in a residential building in Britain since World War Two. The inquiry, which began in September 2017, has established that a flammable cladding system fitted to Grenfell Tower's external walls during a refurbishment was the main factor in the unstoppable spread of the fire.

Contractors involved in the refurbishment had been due to start testifying earlier this month but that was postponed after some of them made a request for a guarantee that nothing they told the inquiry could be used to prosecute them. The government said that while the undertaking meant oral evidence couldn't be used against individuals in criminal proceedings, it didn't prevent the evidence being used against corporations in a future prosecution.

However, Grenfell United, a group which represents the bereaved and survivors of the fire, said that the decision made them "nervous". "Truth at the inquiry must not come at the expense of justice and prosecutions. For our continued participation, the government must make sure the inquiry process does not undermine prosecutions," the group said in a statement.

"Grenfell was a tragedy but it was not an accident. The people responsible for knowingly encasing our families in a death trap and the people that allowed them to do it must face the full force of the law. We expect criminal prosecutions at the end of this and will not settle for anything less."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Bahrain discovers seven new coronavirus cases, raising the number to 33

Bahrain discovered seven new cases of coronavirus, raising the number to 33, the ministry of health reported on Twitter on Wednesday.The ministry added most of the newly discovered cases came from Iran and did not enter the Kingdom of Bahra...

UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA official warns of possibility of coronavirus pandemic

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration official on Wednesday pointed to the spread of the new coronavirus to six of the worlds seven continents as he warned of the potential for a global pandemic. We have to be alert to the possibility of a pa...

Turkish defence ministry says two soldiers killed in air strikes in Syria's Idlib

Turkeys Defence Ministry said early on Thursday that two of its soldiers were killed and two others wounded in an air strike on Turkish forces in Syrias Idlib region.It said the Turkish military opened fire on Syrian government targets in r...

WRAPUP 11-Coronavirus spreads faster outside China as fears of U.S. impact hit markets

The number of new coronavirus infections inside China - the source of the outbreak - was for the first time overtaken by fresh cases elsewhere on Wednesday, as U.S. markets turned negative on fears over the rapid global spread of the diseas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020