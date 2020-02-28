Illegal construction not allowed in Aravalli area, notices issued to farmhouses owners: Haryana Forest Minister

Haryana Forest Minister Kanwar Pal on Thursday said that no illegal construction will be permitted in Aravalli area and those who have illegally maintained farmhouses have been issued notices. "Drones on a regular basis checking illegal constructions in the Aravalli region. If any illegal constructions are noticed then they will be razed immediately," said Pal during the budget session in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

"The court has constituted a committee on illegal constructions in this area and the department has submitted its report to the committee and those who have illegally maintained farmhouses have been issued notices," he said. Replying to a question asked by an MLA on details of the farmhouses located in the Aravalli area of Faridabad and Gurugram district in the House, he said: "Information related to providing electricity connections to the farmhouses developed in the Aravalli area notified under Section 4 and 5 of the Punjab Land Protection Act, 1900 is being taken from the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitaran Nigam." (ANI)

