One labourer dead in stone quarry accident in UP's Sonbhadra, serach on for others

Rescue workers on Saturday pulled out the body of a labourer who died in an accident at a stone quarry here on Friday. He has been identified as 25-year-old Surendra Gond. The incident occurred in the Billi Markundi mining area of the district.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from Varanasi reached the spot for the rescue work. More labourers are likely to be trapped inside the quarry. In 2012, a similar accident occurred in the stone quarry here in which 10 people had died. (ANI)

