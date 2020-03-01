No role in the heavy deductions made by SBI for defence pensioners : Army Sources

Indian Army has no role in the heavy deductions made by State Bank of India (SBI) for defence pensioners in month of February, informed Army sources.

The sources also declined to comment as the matter is sub judice.

Senior officials of Defence Ministry and Army are contacting SBI to resolve the issue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.