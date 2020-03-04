Kenya: US Embassy to resume visa, passport and other services from March 5

The United States Embassy in Kenya has finally resumed all the visa, passport, and other services for American citizens from March 5, it said in a tweet on Wednesday.

All visa appointments were canceled by the embassy for the third day in a row on Wednesday.

UPDATE: We are pleased to announce that all visa, passport, and American citizen services are now fully operational. All consular appointments for March 5, 2020 are scheduled as normal. — U.S. Embassy Nairobi (@USEmbassyKenya) March 4, 2020

The disruptions were caused due to power surge and outage, the embassy had said earlier. "All consular appointments for March 4, 2020, are canceled and will be rescheduled," the embassy said on Wednesday.

"Technicians are continuing to work around the clock to repair damaged consular systems to ensure all visa, passport, and American citizen services can be processed fully without further inconvenience and delays for our customers," embassy said, further.

In response, Kenya Power said, the power outage at the US embassy was caused by a faulty power cable and not a blackout.

The services remained suspended on Monday and Tuesday as well due to the same reason, the United States Embassy had said earlier.

