Govt should think about curtailing Parliament session, says Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Union Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday stated that 'the government should think about curtailing the Parliament session' to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Speaking to ANI, Badal said: "By observing the situation, the biggest gathering of people happens in the Parliament, as different people from different parts of the country come here, who also sit in close proximity to each other. To stop the coronavirus epidemic, I think the government should think about curtailing the Parliament session."

Badal further stated that in order to win the fight against the virus, the country must learn from other nations where the coronavirus impact has been very high or very low, in large gatherings such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) or the Parliament. "Doctors have repeatedly told us to maintain distance. In the case of IPL or Parliament, where there are large crowds, we should rethink and put the safety of the nation first. We should avoid crowding a single spot, isolate ourselves if we show symptoms, and frequently wash our hands," she added.

On being asked on how the ministry is tackling the problem of the virus, Badal stated that they are trying for all meetings to be held through online and video conferencing methods. "We have also put sanitizers in every room, and if anyone falls sick they are told to stay at home until their tests are cleared," she said.

Till Friday morning according to official estimates, the number of positive cases in India stood at 75, with one death reported from Karnataka. Earlier, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic'. (ANI)

