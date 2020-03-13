Left Menu
Nigeria: NAPTIP plans to open human traffickers registry

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Nigeria said that it will open a human traffickers registry to keep a record of the perpetrators of the illegal act, according to a news report by Vanguard.

The Director-General of NAPTIP, Julie Okah-Donli, disclosed this on Friday at the second phase project of the "Not-for-sale" campaign in Abuja.

Donli said, "the 'Not-for-sale' campaign is been spearheaded by the UK Cabinet Office, aid to assist NAPTIP towards the total elimination of the scourge of trafficking in Nigeria."

"If criminals can form networks to commit crimes in our society, then organizations of goodwill must close ranks and partner to combat and surmount them," said Donli.

Catriona Laing, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, said that the "Not-for-sale" campaign was geared towards reminding all Nigerians on the seriousness of human trafficking issues in Nigeria.

Laing said that it was great to celebrate the collaboration between the UK and NAPTIP, Nigeria⁩ to stamp out the trafficking of vulnerable young women.

She said that human trafficking is one of the most horrible problems in Nigeria that is being recorded in the country frequently, hence there is a need to continue for this kind of campaign.

The Attorney-General and Commissioners for Justice from Edo and Delta States, who are chairmen of the taskforce teams on trafficking issues in their respective states, were present at the event.

