Delhi's Connaught Place wears deserted look amid 'Janta curfew'

Connaught Place wore a deserted look on Sunday as the nation observed 'Janta curfew' to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 15:21 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 15:21 IST
Connaught Place area wore a deserted look on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In several areas, Delhi Police personnel were also seen offering flowers to the people out on the roads, requesting them to stay at home. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday urged citizens to remain at their homes as a measure to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Following Prime Minister's message, several personalities including politicians from various parties, sportsmen and celebrities have also come out in support of the social exercise. There are a total of 353 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country as of Sunday, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

