Amit Shah pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on Shaheed Diwas

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on the occasion of Martyrs' Day (Shaheed Diwas) and said that their sacrifices will forever inspire the country.

  Updated: 23-03-2020 11:39 IST
  Created: 23-03-2020 11:39 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on the occasion of Martyrs' Day (Shaheed Diwas) and said that their sacrifices will forever inspire the country. "Shaheed Sukhdev, Bhagat Singh and Rajguru did not just fight for the country's independence while they were alive but through their sacrifice the passion of own-rule in the hearts of the countrymen. These three patriots are immortal symbols of the Independence Movement who will forever inspire us for service and unity to the nation," Shah's tweet, roughly translated in English from Hindi, read.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi too paid tribute to the three freedom fighters. "Hundreds of salutations to Shaheed Bhagat Singhji, Rajguruji and Sukhdevji who sacrificed their lives for the nation's independence," Gandhi's tweet, translated from Hindi, read.

The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter to pay tribute to the three freedom fighters. Annually, March 23 is observed as Shaheed Diwas to pay tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar the Indian Revolutionaries who were hanged by the British Government in 1931.

The trio in 1928 was found guilty of the murder of deputy police superintendent J.P. Saunders, whom they held responsible for the death of Lala Lajpat Rai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

