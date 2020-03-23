Left Menu
  • ANI
  • |
  • Puducherry
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 20:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 20:07 IST
Curfew to be imposed in Puducherry from 9 pm today till March 31
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has announced that curfew will be imposed in the Union Territory from 9 pm today till March 31. The Chief Minister said that the state government is taking various precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

From 9 pm today till March 31, 144 bans have been issued. More overseas vehicles coming to Puducherry are prohibited, he stated. A high-level cabinet advisory meeting was held today under the leadership of Narayanasamy. Ministers, Chief Secretary and secretaries were present in the meeting.

Narayanasamy said that the number of cases has increased and urged people to cooperate to prevent the spread of coronavirus. "The police should take stern action against those who leave houses without reason," the Chief Minister said, adding that no one should go out on two wheelers.

"Only essential food stores, including dairy, vegetables, pharmacy, petrol stations and grocery stores are open," he said. (ANI)

