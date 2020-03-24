Left Menu
Pamphlets distributed in East Delhi to make people aware of coronavirus

The District Magistrate of East Delhi on Tuesday deployed civil defence volunteers to distribute sanitisers and pamphlets containing information about coronavirus to the people.

Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

The District Magistrate of East Delhi on Tuesday deployed civil defence volunteers to distribute sanitisers and pamphlets containing information about coronavirus to the people. The volunteers were deployed at 35-40 points in the area to make people aware of coronavirus and the necessary precautions that can be taken to avoid the spread of the virus.

"The facilities are being provided to people at a total of 35 to 40 points including Krishna Nagar, Geeta Colony, Nirman Vihar, and other areas of East Delhi. These facilities are not for any particular class, the poor or the rich. We are here to make all the people aware of the coronavirus," said Pushp Kumar, volunteer of Delhi Civil Defense Service. The pamphlets mention the symptoms of the coronavirus and the solution. "In this pamphlet numbers of the control rooms of the state and the district are also mentioned so that the people can seek help if needed," Kumar added. (ANI)

