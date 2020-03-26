Left Menu
Andhra: Employees unions donate Rs 100 cr to CMRF to fight COVID-19

Various employees association in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday announced to donate one day salary of their workers, amounting to Rs 100 crore to Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to fight a battle against coronavirus epidemic.

The unions' representatives lauded the measures being taken by state government for containing coronavirus spread.. Image Credit: ANI

Various employees association in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday announced to donate one day salary of their workers, amounting to Rs 100 crore to Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to fight a battle against coronavirus epidemic. "Various employees associations contributed one day salary as donation to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Relief Fund for fight against COVID 19. The donation from these associations amounts to almost Rs 100 crore.," the state Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

The representatives from Andhra Pradesh secretariat employees association, state NGOs association, AP revenue services association, RTC employees union, and retired employees association have met with Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and announced their donation. The unions' representatives lauded the measures being taken by state government for containing coronavirus spread.

They opined that the services of village volunteers at field level are useful. "At this hour of need, our contribution will be used for fighting the pandemic," they said. As per Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases has climbed to 649 in the country, including 593 active cases, 42 cured or discharged people and 13 deaths. (ANI)

