U.S. imposes fresh sanctions on Iranian individuals, companies -Treasury

The United States has imposed sanctions on 15 Iranian individuals and five companies in Iran under a counter-terrorism program, according to a post on the Treasury web site on Thursday.

The sanctions were tied to shipping, trading and construction companies, as well as a chemical firm, according to the post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.