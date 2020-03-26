Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. imposes fresh sanctions on Iranian individuals, companies -Treasury

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 19:56 IST
U.S. imposes fresh sanctions on Iranian individuals, companies -Treasury

The United States has imposed sanctions on 15 Iranian individuals and five companies in Iran under a counter-terrorism program, according to a post on the Treasury web site on Thursday.

The sanctions were tied to shipping, trading and construction companies, as well as a chemical firm, according to the post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Mali opposition leader taken hostage with six others

Malis main opposition leader Soumaila Cisse is being held hostage with six members of his delegation, his party said on Thursday after they were attacked on the campaign trail in a region where jihadists often strike.Cisses bodyguard was ki...

Govt must ensure crop procurement : BS Hooda

Amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the government should assure farmers that their crops will be procured. He said that the government will bear the loss incurr...

Bihar cops enforce lockdown with iron fist, many land in jails

Loiterers defying nationwide lockdown were severely penalized on Thursday in Bihar, where close to 40 people ended up in jails, over 1,300 vehicles were impounded and violators ended up coughing up nearly Rs 24 lakh in fines, a top police o...

Aditya Roy Kapur comes with 'Plan B' in self-isolation

As Bollywood celebrities practice self-isolation in view of the 21-day-long government-imposed lockdown, actor Aditya Roy Kapur has made his Plan B into action, that is, cleaning his garden. The Malang actor took to Instagram to share a pic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020