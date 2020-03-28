COVID-19: Jawans of 14th Battalion CRPF distribute masks to locals in Shopian

Jawans of the 14th Battalion Central Reserve Police Force on Saturday distributed masks to locals in Shopian in the wake of 21-day lockdown following COVID-19 threat. Meanwhile, 62 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army distributed rice and other food items among the needy in Shopian earlier today.

Jawans and officers went to different locations and put up awareness posters regarding coronovirus, in a bid to educate the people about the precautions to be taken to contain the spread of virus. Locals of the area hailed the efforts of the Army who came forward in this hour of crisis. Army also distributed masks and hand sanitizers among the local population.

The Centre had announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days to fight COVID-19 on March 22. All road, rail and air services will remain suspended during the lockdown. (ANI)

