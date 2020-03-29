Delhi govt pulls up socks to accommodate migrants during lockdown, converts schools into shelter homes

The Delhi government has converted several schools into shelter homes to accommodate migrant workers to stop their exodus in the face of the nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus. Vinay Kumar, a caretaker of one of the many newly set up shelter homes in Paharganj area, says that the Delhi government is working tirelessly to provide food and accommodation facilities to the migrants hit by the lockdown.

"In one of the Paharganj schools, there are around 30 rooms where these poor people can be accommodated. Five to six people can live together in a single room," KUmar told ANI. He also said that food would be served thrice in a day and added that "special arrangements have been put in place for stranded migrant workers".

"The Delhi government is constantly giving us information about the needy so that no other person can take advantage of these facilities," Kumar said. Earlier today Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made an appeal to migrant workers leaving the national capital to stay back, stating that his government is doing its best to provide them all basic facilities for living during the lockdown imposed to curb COVID-19 spread.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister said, "Some people are getting desperate to go back to their homes. Prime Minister ji has appealed everyone not to move out and remain wherever they are. I am also requesting you people to stay back and not go to your villages, because in such crowds, you may also fall prey to coronavirus. Then the virus will also spread to villages through you. It will reach several corners of the country. Then it would be difficult for us to combat this menace." "I am assuring you all that the Delhi government has made arrangements for your food and stay. In the country's interest, do not move to your villages."

The Central government had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in a bid to stop the spread of the deadly virus that has left several thousands dead globally. (ANI)

