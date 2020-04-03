Left Menu
Combating COVID-19: Tripura CM reviews preparedness in hospitals

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday visited Agartala Government Medical College and Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) hospital to review the arrangements in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

Updated: 03-04-2020 08:42 IST
Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb (blue kurta) praised the fact that no positive case for the lethal virus has reported in Tripura. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday visited Agartala Government Medical College and Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) hospital to review the arrangements in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.During the Chief Minister's visit to the hospitals, the doctors demonstrated a mock drill for COVID-19 treatment. Accompanied by the State Health Minister, Deb appealed health staff to work with sincerity and said that all precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.The Chief Minister praised the fact that no positive case for the lethal virus has reported in Tripura. "It is a good sign that there is no report of any positive case in Tripura so far. But, still, the citizens need to be more careful so that they can stay safe from the coronavirus pandemic-- they should maintain social distancing and avoid going out of home since some positive cases have been reported from Karimganj and Manipur," he said while speaking to media.

After reviewing the preparedness to combat COVID-19 in both the hospitals, he said: "All preparations are in place in the GBP hospital-- one block having 20 seats including ICU beds has been kept closed. Besides, we are also on a move to arrange around 50 beds in IGM hospital as like as we arranged 50 beds in all districts." "Special teams of doctors and staff have been formed to deal with coronavirus menace and they will function after every seven days and they also have to undergo quarantine," he said.

The Chief Minister further confirmed that people from the state, who attended the Nizamuddin event in New Delhi, were tested to be 'negative' so far. On Thursday morning, Deb participated in a video conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding corona pandemic situations.

Besides, he thanked the Prime Minister for playing a vital role and taking bold steps in the country's fight against the COVID-19. (ANI)

