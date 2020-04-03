Telangana: Police deployed at Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad following attack on a doctor

State Police personnel have been deployed at the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following the April 1 incident wherein a doctor was allegedly attacked in the coronavirus isolation ward. The relatives of a COVID-19 patient who died due to comorbidities attacked the doctor inside the isolation ward set up on the eighth floor of the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Telangana State Health Minister Eatala Rajendra has condemned the incident and assured of strict action against the attackers. Earlier, the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of AIIMS, Delhi wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah complaining about the assault on a doctor treating a COVID-19 patient in the hospital and sought stern action against those involved. (ANI)

