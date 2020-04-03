Telangana: Police deployed at Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad following attack on a doctor
State Police personnel have been deployed at the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following the April 1 incident wherein a doctor was allegedly attacked in the coronavirus isolation ward.ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 03-04-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 13:57 IST
State Police personnel have been deployed at the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following the April 1 incident wherein a doctor was allegedly attacked in the coronavirus isolation ward. The relatives of a COVID-19 patient who died due to comorbidities attacked the doctor inside the isolation ward set up on the eighth floor of the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
Telangana State Health Minister Eatala Rajendra has condemned the incident and assured of strict action against the attackers. Earlier, the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of AIIMS, Delhi wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah complaining about the assault on a doctor treating a COVID-19 patient in the hospital and sought stern action against those involved. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Hyderabad Police provides sanitizers to people visiting police stations
Coronavirus: Telangana CM to convene high-level emergency meeting today
Telangana minister urges Centre to take steps for safe return
CRPF sub-inspector ends life in Telangana
8 Hyderabad college students, 4 management staff booked for involvement in exam malpractice