Iran hits back at Pompeo over dissident killing accusation

Iran's foreign ministry criticized U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over his allegation that Iranian diplomats were behind the killing of an Iranian dissident in Turkey last November.

"Undisputed fact: US 'diplomats' have long been in the business of coups, arming terrorists," ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Twitter on Saturday. "But @SecPompeo ... and his masters have taken the 'job' to a whole new level."

