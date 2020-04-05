Yediyurappa urges people to follow lockdown strictly

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday urged the people to follow the countrywide lockdown strictly amid the rise of COVID-19 cases on Sunday, and said that he has been receiving complaints of people violating the restrictions. "Everyone knows the damage caused by the COVID- 19 infection around the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a nationwide lockdown till April 14 for the protection of people's lives. Even in our state, Bidar, Mysore, Mangalore, Bengaluru and Kalaburagi districts have witnessed a rise in the coronavirus cases day by day," Yediyurappa said.

"The government has taken a number of precautionary measures to control the spread of coronavirus including the closure of borders for public, restrictions on publicly trafficked areas and religious places. The people of the state have to strictly follow the lockdown mandate," he added. "I have received a lot of complaints about lockdown not being followed effectively. Please remember that the key to ending the lockdown is in your hands. Only you can break the chain by strictly adhering to the restrictions," the CM tweeted.

Earlier on Saturday, 16 people tested positive for coronavirus in Karnataka, taking the total number of cases to 144 in the state. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 3,374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.