40 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana, count of active cases now at 348

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Telangana reached 348, with 40 new cases being reported on Tuesday. According to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, no deaths were reported due to the disease today, and there is also no evidence of community transmission in the state as yet.

The treatment of the 348 active cases is being carried out at different hospitals located in 25 districts in the state. The release added that 45 cases of COVID-19 have been cured and discharged in the state, although no new patient was added to the list on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.