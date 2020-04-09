Congo president's chief of staff arrested amid graft probe

Police in Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday arrested Vital Kamerhe, President Felix Tshisekedi's chief of staff, after he testified in an investigation into alleged misappropriation of public funds, a police official said.

Kamerhe was being driven by the police to the Makala prison, Sylvano Kasongo, the police chief of the capital Kinshasa, told Reuters.

