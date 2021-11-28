New art exhibition in Mandi House unravels dichotomy, multiplicity of urban landscape

By Jigyasa Kakwani On a busy Saturday evening at the Triveni Kala Sangam in New Delhi, amidst the intellectual conversations, the setting sun and the aroma of filter coffee in the air, stood a shiny white exhibition room, with huge pieces of monochromatic art hung at the walls and people silently observing them, then murmuring something and then looking again.

A new art exhibition titled 'Layered Dichotomy' by Delhi-based artist Shruti Binay is being presented in this room at the Triveni Gallery, Mandi House, from November 21-30. Shruti, a young, budding artist, through this exhibition of paintings, drawings and mixed media works, attempts to "embrace life's multiplicity".

Talking about what inspired this collection, Shruti told ANI, "I am fascinated with the things around me. I stay in Gurgaon, so, for me, buildings, metro bridges, structures, architecture have always fascinated me. I have simplified those structures into lines and forms. I find the urban landscape interesting because I think I see life in it. You see the fabric in some of these paintings, that gives a different kind of life to the piece. In all my paintings you will see something moving, the sense of life is there in most of them." She added, "I have tried to include human forms as well because that is the best way to express myself, by connecting with my own self. Most of the paintings have been liked by people and I see the ones with human forms are being liked the most, as people most easily can connect to them."

The theme of the collection revolves around dichotomy, and it could be seen reflected in varied ways from one piece to another. "I like to play with the medium, so in my paintings, you would see different layers created, with different kinds of textures such as paper, fabric, I've used tea bags and paper pulp, old paper. There's a plane surface, and then there is a textured surface as well. Somewhere there is strength and somewhere it's all worn out. Mostly they are monochromatic, with a wash-off look...but then some colours like blues, greens, reds stand out in other places. That's the dichotomy I've tried to present," she explained.

Talking about creating this collection during the pandemic, Shruti added that these unsettling times have influenced her methods of experimentation and ideas. "It took me around 2-3 years to create these and once these were hung, they created an impact, more so, when displayed together. I'm glad I could achieve that. I have been getting a lot of compliments. People have been very encouraging and appreciative," she signed off.

Triveni Kala Sangam is a major cultural hotspot in the national capital, showcasing exhibitions by both budding and experienced artists. (ANI)

