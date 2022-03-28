Left Menu

Megan Thee Stallion marks her Oscar debut wearing Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's gown

American rapper and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion turned up the hotness quotient at this year's Oscars by marking her debut with a head-turning high-slit gown designed by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.

ANI | Los Angeles (California) | Updated: 28-03-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 14:01 IST
Megan Thee Stallion (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
American rapper and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion turned up the hotness quotient at this year's Oscars by marking her debut with a head-turning high-slit gown designed by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. At the 94th Academy Awards, Megan could be seen sporting a blue form-fitting strapless gown with a cut-out, high slit and flowing train on the red carpet.

The rapper rounded up her look by adding silver Stuart Weitzman lace-up sandals and jewellery, highlighting her glam cat-eye makeup look. She also shared her beautiful look on Instagram and wrote, "Fresh off the plane, to thee Oscar's."

At this year's Oscars ceremony, Megan rapped a surprise verse during the live performance of 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' from 'Encanto'. Gaurav, who is an ace Indian designer, recently, has been drawing a lot of eyeballs, as he had previously also designed a nude-coloured 'Amorphous Shapeshifter Sculptural' outfit for Cardi B's latest music video of 'No Love', in which the rapper oozed hotness.

The 94th Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and the ceremony was hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

