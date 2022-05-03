Left Menu

Kylie Jenner exudes Gen Z bridal vibes on her Met Gala red carpet return

Keeping up with her family's trend of surprises, American TV personality Kylie Jenner astonished everyone by delivering total Gen Z bridal energy on the Met Gala 2022 red carpet.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 11:54 IST
Kylie Jenner exudes Gen Z bridal vibes on her Met Gala red carpet return
Kylie Jenner (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Keeping up with her family's trend of surprises, American TV personality Kylie Jenner astonished everyone by delivering total Gen Z bridal energy on the Met Gala 2022 red carpet. The 24-year-old, who three months ago welcomed a newborn son with Travis Scott, donned an off-white wedding dress, which was complete with a veil and billowing skirt.

However, her attire had a twist: the veil on her head was attached to a backwards-facing baseball hat, which might have been a homage to all-American sports. The 2022 Met Gala theme was 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', with the dress code emphasizing Gilded Glamour and white tie.

Channelling the time period between 1870 and 1890, the event asked attendees "to embody the grandeur and perhaps the dichotomy of Gilded Age New York," according to People magazine. This wasn't Kylie's first time at the fashion event. Though she was absent last year, before that, Kylie had sported an all-purple ensemble next to her sisters Kendall and Kim. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022