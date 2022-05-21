International Tea Day: Checkout some health advantages of 5 different herbal teas

Tea is one of the most popular beverages in the world and in India, it is even regarded a culture. People can be found sipping a hot cuppa of the beverage almost anywhere and anytime. From modest 'chai tapris' to the most sophisticated cafes, tea and tea enthusiasts can be found in every corner of the country. The United Nations General Assembly in the year 2019 marked May 21 as International Tea Day in a bid to promote the production and consumption of tea and create awareness about its significance in fighting poverty and hunger.

Traditional teas are made from the leaves of the Camellia Sinensis plant, such as Green Tea, Black Tea, and Oolong Tea. Herbal teas, on the other hand, are flavoured with fruits, herbs, spices and flowers and are available in a variety of flavours and tastes. On International Tea Day 2022, we've compiled a list of herbal teas that provide numerous health benefits.

1. Ginger Tea A cup of ginger tea is an evergreen favourite and especially if you have the chills, a couple of sips through the day acts as panacea. Because of its high content of Vitamin C, Magnesium, and other minerals, it is offered as a medicinal remedy. Lemon, honey, or peppermints go well in this calming drink. It helps in motion sickness therapy. Nausea induced by pregnancy, surgery, or morning sickness is often relieved by consuming adrak chai. It also helps to prevent stomach ulcers.

2. Lemongrass Tea A steaming hot cup of lemongrass tea, one of the most well-known herbal tea kinds, is nothing but pleasant and delightful. It has a zesty taste and is packed with vitamins. Lemongrass Herbal Tea is commonly consumed after supper to assist in digestion. It has anti-anxiety qualities and helps you burn more calories by increasing your metabolism. Essential nutrients for skin and hair are also present.

3. Tea with Lemon Balm Lemon balm is a member of the mint family with a lemony flavour. People who suffer from insomnia or anxiety will benefit from this plant. It includes antioxidants that can aid with a variety of health issues, including the herpes virus. But a note of caution, don't consume too much of it over an extended period of time. This tea helps to improve mood and mental performance, elasticize the arteries and reduce the activity of an overactive thyroid.

4. Chamomile Tea This is a variety of herbal tea. Camomile is a famous health beverage prepared from the Asteraceae plant family. Chamomile tea is wonderful for your health and skin because it is high in flavonoids yet low in caffeine. This soothing beverage has anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and antispasmodic properties. It aids in the prevention of long-term diabetes.

5. Hibiscus Tea Hibiscus tea will appeal to those who appreciate the sweet and tangy flavor of cranberries. There are hundreds of different types of hibiscus, but the most popular is Hibiscus sabdariffa, which produces hibiscus tea that can be served hot or cold. Both systolic and diastolic blood pressure is reduced. It also enhances liver function and has vitamin C in abundance. (ANI)

