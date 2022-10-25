Bhai Dooj 2022: Date, significance, muhurt time, everything you need to know

With the Diwali vibe echoing streets and nooks across the globe, major festivals like Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja are just days away. This year's Bhai Dooj will be held on two days- October 26 and October 27. Bhai Dooj is a festival symbolizing the love of brother-sister, which traditionally marks the bond between the siblings. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by applying 'Tika' on the latter's forehead. Both brothers and sisters exchange gifts and sweets on occasion.

As per Hindu mythology, it is believed that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj on Kartik Dwitiya at her own home. Since then this day is also known as Yama Dwitiya. Bhai Dooj 2022: Shubh Muhurat

Let's clear out the confusion for you all. The second day of Kartik Shukla Paksha falls on two dates this year - October 26 and 27. The Festival this year will begin at 02:43 pm on October 26 (Wednesday) and will continue till 12:45 pm on Thursday. Bhai Dooj 2022: Puja Vidhi

On the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar or of Shalivahan Shaka calendar month of Kartika, people celebrate Bhai Dooj, Bhaubeej, Bhai Tika, or Bhai Phonta. Sisters apply tilak to their brother's foreheads and follow other rituals such as fasting and puja on this day to wish them a long and prosperous life. In return, brothers give their sisters a gift and promise to protect them always.

Raksha Bandhan and Bhai Dooj are quite similar up to an extent, however, on Bhai Dooj, sisters do not tie a thread or Rakhi on the wrists of their brothers like they do on Raksha Bandhan. Bhai Dooj 2022: Significance

Numerous ancient Hindu scriptures have mentioned Bhai Dooj as a celebration of bond and eternal love between brothers and sisters. There are several tales associated with the origin of the occasion and the most well-known are those of Lord Krishna and Yamraj. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)